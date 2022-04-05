PTI activists besiege hotel where opposition MPAs staying

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz rushed to a hotel on Monday where the oppositions MPAs are staying, when a group of PTI activists reached there and shouted slogans against the PTI dissidents for supporting the opposition’s candidate for the slot of chief minister.

The PTI activists chanted slogans but disappeared after heavy police contingent reached there. Hamza had Iftari with the MPAs and also held detailed discussions about Punjab Assembly’s session on Wednesday wherein the election of Punjab Chief Minister would be made.

Talking to media, Hamza warned Parvez Elahi to abstain from any foul play on Wednesday. He reiterated that the united opposition had about 200 MPAs but the Assembly session on Sunday was adjourned by using female members of the PTI. He said the opposition MPAs were not allowed to offer prayers in the lights.

Hamza alleged that a plot is being hatched by Pervaiz Elahi to suspend 40 MPAs of the opposition on Wednesday. He said we would not allow this happening and urged the Honourable Court to take notice of the situation. Our legal team is knocking the court on Tuesday to get orders to meet the Constitutional requirement, he said. He warned Pervaiz Elahi to abstain from staging any drama on Wednesday.

Hamza said he had no lust for power rather, he along with members of PML-N, JKT, Aleem Khan and Asad Khokhar Groups, are struggling for the rights of poor people, farmers and others who are finding it difficult to make their both ends meet.

The PML-N leader also slammed Imran Niazi and said the country was not his ‘personal property.’ He (Imran Khan) committed injustice with the people by appointing Usman Buzdar as Chief Minister who committed massive corruption. Hamza Shehbaz said the Constitution and law are being toyed with. The Presidency has become a factory of ordinances, he added.

