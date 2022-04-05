ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
ASC 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.31%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
AVN 86.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.43%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.77%)
FFL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
FNEL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.7%)
GGGL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.38%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.78%)
GTECH 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.39%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.56%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.42%)
MLCF 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-5.23%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.07%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.58%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-8.05%)
PTC 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.07%)
TELE 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
TPL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-6.43%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.3%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.18%)
UNITY 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-6.39%)
WAVES 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.2%)
YOUW 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.31%)
BR100 4,394 Decreased By -138.1 (-3.05%)
BR30 15,660 Decreased By -689.4 (-4.22%)
KSE100 43,902 Decreased By -1158.6 (-2.57%)
KSE30 16,737 Decreased By -451.5 (-2.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,775
15524hr
Sindh
575,872
Punjab
505,186
Balochistan
35,478
Islamabad
135,099
KPK
219,146
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI activists besiege hotel where opposition MPAs staying

Recorder Report 05 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz rushed to a hotel on Monday where the oppositions MPAs are staying, when a group of PTI activists reached there and shouted slogans against the PTI dissidents for supporting the opposition’s candidate for the slot of chief minister.

The PTI activists chanted slogans but disappeared after heavy police contingent reached there. Hamza had Iftari with the MPAs and also held detailed discussions about Punjab Assembly’s session on Wednesday wherein the election of Punjab Chief Minister would be made.

Talking to media, Hamza warned Parvez Elahi to abstain from any foul play on Wednesday. He reiterated that the united opposition had about 200 MPAs but the Assembly session on Sunday was adjourned by using female members of the PTI. He said the opposition MPAs were not allowed to offer prayers in the lights.

Hamza alleged that a plot is being hatched by Pervaiz Elahi to suspend 40 MPAs of the opposition on Wednesday. He said we would not allow this happening and urged the Honourable Court to take notice of the situation. Our legal team is knocking the court on Tuesday to get orders to meet the Constitutional requirement, he said. He warned Pervaiz Elahi to abstain from staging any drama on Wednesday.

Hamza said he had no lust for power rather, he along with members of PML-N, JKT, Aleem Khan and Asad Khokhar Groups, are struggling for the rights of poor people, farmers and others who are finding it difficult to make their both ends meet.

The PML-N leader also slammed Imran Niazi and said the country was not his ‘personal property.’ He (Imran Khan) committed injustice with the people by appointing Usman Buzdar as Chief Minister who committed massive corruption. Hamza Shehbaz said the Constitution and law are being toyed with. The Presidency has become a factory of ordinances, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Hamza Shehbaz PMLN Pervaiz Elahi Opposition MPAs PTI activists PTI dissidents

Comments

1000 characters

PTI activists besiege hotel where opposition MPAs staying

Afghan transit trade: SBP defers certain requirements till Dec 31st

Jul-Mar trade deficit widens 70.1pc

Proceedings of NSC meeting: Bilawal urges ISPR to clarify

EFF programme: 7th review to remain pending till formation of new govt: IMF

Imran proposes name of Justice Gulzar as caretaker PM

Shehbaz refuses to respond to president’s letter

Deal with IMF: PSDP faces grim prospect of major cut

Govts, businesses ‘lying’ on climate efforts: UN

‘Now or never’ to avoid climate catastrophe, warns UN

17p GST, non-payment of refunds: Pharma sector warns of shortage of lifesaving drugs

Read more stories