Water demand for Rabbi crops expected to scale up

KARACHI: Water demand for the standing Rabbi crops is expected to scale up because of the hot and dry weather, as temperature may range above normal during April in the country, according to the Met Office.

The standing Rabi crops like wheat, sugarcane and others, which are close maturity, may need more irrigation than normal because of the dry weather spell in April.

Water shortage in the country’s major reservoirs is also likely to occur because of the low snowfall during the last winter season. Daytime temperature is likely to remain above normal all over the country.

Overall, a tendency for below normal rainfall is forecast over most parts of the country. Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh are expected to receive slightly below normal rains during this month.

Central and upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir may see below normal rains but Gilgit-Baltistan is likely to receive nearly normal rains in April.

“Currently, La-Niña condition is prevailing and is likely to continue with moderate intensity during April 2022, which gradually decreases, while the IOD condition is expected to remain in neutral state during the forecast month (April),” the Met said.

In the next 24 hours: Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in upper Sindh and south Punjab.

In the last 24 hours: Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country with a maximum temperature recorded in Shaheed Benazirabad 44 degrees Celsius, Skrand , Chhor, Sibbi and Lasbella 43, each.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022