US Senate panel vote set to vote on Biden’s Supreme Court pick Jackson

WASHINGTON: The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday was poised to vote on President Joe Biden’s US Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson in the next hurdle on her journey toward confirmation, with a potential tie looming on a panel evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans.

Even with the possible 11-11 committee deadlock, Jackson’s nomination still would proceed to the full Senate, with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer already saying the chamber was on track to confirm the federal appellate court judge to the lifetime post before its planned Easter recess begins on Friday.

If confirmed, Jackson would become the first Black woman to serve on the top US judiciary body, joining the liberal bloc on a court with a 6-3 conservative majority.

During her confirmation hearing before the panel last month, Biden’s fellow Democrats expressed support for Jackson while Republicans signaled opposition with a spree of hostile questions. “This is the fourth time the committee has voted on Judge Jackson in some capacity - a reflection of her extraordinary legal career,” said Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, the committee’s chairman, alluding to the fact that she has been confirmed by the Senate to three prior posts.

“It’s the first time that the committee has the opportunity to advance the nomination of a Black woman to serve on the US Supreme Court. This is a historic moment for the committee and for America,” Durbin added.

Durbin said Jackson has impeccable qualifications and he lamented what he called baseless attacks by Republicans. With a simple majority needed for confirmation and the Senate divided 50-50 between the parties, Jackson would get the job if Democrats remain united regardless of how the Republicans vote. Biden’s fellow Democrats control the Senate because Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote.

Senator Chuck Grassley, the committee’s top Republican, called Jackson “very personable and engaging” but complained that more documents on her judicial record should have been released and took issue with the nominee on a number of matters.

“Having carefully studied her record, unfortunately, I think she and I have fundamentally different views on the roles of judges and the role that they should play in our system of government. Because of those disagreements I cannot support her nomination,” Grassley said.

During her confirmation hearings, Jackson, 51, pledged independence if confirmed and embraced a limited role for jurists. She also reflected on opportunities she has had that her parents, who grew up in era of racial segregation in the South, did not.