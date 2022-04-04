ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,466
28524hr
Sindh
575,683
Punjab
505,127
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,088
KPK
219,106
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Security in Lahore remains on high-alert during PA session

Recorder Report 04 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Security in the provincial capital remained on high-alert to avoid any untoward incident during the Punjab Assembly session on Sunday.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Fayaz Ahmed Dev said they had deputed over 500 police personnel, including three SPs, five SDPOs, 10 SHOs, 50 Upper-Subordinates, 28 lady constables and teams of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) and Elite Force, to avoid any untoward situation during the Punjab Assembly session.

He said that snipers were also deputed on the rooftop of the Punjab Assembly building and security of the entire city remained on high-alert. According to the CCPO, every lawmaker was properly physically frisked and then allowed entry to the assembly premises.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab assembly Capital City Police Officer PA session

Comments

1000 characters

Security in Lahore remains on high-alert during PA session

Cabinet Div de-notifies Imran as PM

Ex-governor Sarwar assails his sacking ‘late at night’

President dissolves NA on PM’s advice

Army not involved in politics: ISPR

Opposition jolted by deputy speaker’s ruling

Export-oriented sector: MoF for linking subsidies to higher growth

Kremlin warns West: rouble-for-gas scheme is the ‘prototype’

Public order must be maintained: SC

Omar Sarfraz Cheema takes oath as Punjab Governor

Ukraine accuses Russia of civilian ‘massacre’; Russia denies this

Read more stories