Security in Lahore remains on high-alert during PA session

LAHORE: Security in the provincial capital remained on high-alert to avoid any untoward incident during the Punjab Assembly session on Sunday.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Fayaz Ahmed Dev said they had deputed over 500 police personnel, including three SPs, five SDPOs, 10 SHOs, 50 Upper-Subordinates, 28 lady constables and teams of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) and Elite Force, to avoid any untoward situation during the Punjab Assembly session.

He said that snipers were also deputed on the rooftop of the Punjab Assembly building and security of the entire city remained on high-alert. According to the CCPO, every lawmaker was properly physically frisked and then allowed entry to the assembly premises.

