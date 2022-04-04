Uplift projects: GKMC/BKMC-MTI BoG meeting expresses satisfaction over pace of work

PESHAWAR: The 9th Board of Governors (BOG) meeting of GKMC/BKMC-MTI was held in the Conference room of GKMC-MTI and expressed full satisfaction over the pace of work on ongoing uplift projects.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman BOG and member of the KP Policy Board Major General (Retd) Muhammad Salahudin Qasim while Dr Arshad Hussain, Dr Iqbal Bagum, Dr Tufail Mohammad Khan, Mian Unwan-Ud-din and Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Khan participated in the meeting.

A detailed briefing regarding the construction of a separate building for GKMC-MTI, proposal of nursing college, hostels, new emergency, burn and trauma centre, and under construction operation theatre were given to the board members.

Dean/CEO GKMC-MTI Prof Dr Shams-Ur-Rahman, Hospital Director Dr Amjad Mahbood, Medical Director Dr Shahid Nisar, Nursing Director Mehran Khan, Director Finance Akhtar Zeb, Secretary to BOG Waris Khan, HR Manager Mohammad Saad also briefed the board on various issues and progress of their respective domains.

The meeting was also attended by Additional directors of MTI Chota Lahor and Topi Dr Hamid Khan and Dr Gul Parez respectively.

On the recommendation of Nursing Director Mehran Khan, the BOG approved the establishment of a Nursing College as well as a hostel for medical students.

Chairman BOG visited the newly constructed emergency, burn and trauma centre, and operation theatre. HD BKMC-MTI gave details about the new ER, ICU, OT and other under-construction buildings. Chairman BOG appreciated the efforts and expressed satisfaction over the pace of work on underdeveloped projects and stressed its timely completion.

Chairman BOG also paid a visit to the new advanced skill Lab established in GKMC-MTI, honourable chairman appreciated and said it was the need of the time to have an advanced skill lab for faculty as well as clinical training.

The board gave approval to establish blood bank, pharmacy and dental units in BKMC-MTI and both MTI THQ Chota Lahor and Topi.

Dean informed the board that specialist doctors have been recruited in various specialties due to which IBP will be strengthened in the hospital. BOG appreciated the efforts of MD, HD, and Management for the implementation of IBP at BKMC-MTI, also directed administration & management to strengthen the Institutional Based Practice (IBP).

Dean informed the BOG members that the letter would be sent to the health department for the approval of the medical college building construction for that purpose, the management also informed the deputy commissioner for the land position.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022