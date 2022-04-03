ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,360
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,181
20824hr
Sindh
575,473
Punjab
505,087
Balochistan
35,475
Islamabad
135,083
KPK
219,081
Malaysian palm oil set for weekly loss as rival soyoil drops

Reuters 03 Apr, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Friday and were on course for a weekly decline, tracking losses in rival soyoil, as traders appeared to have shrugged off data that showed improving March exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slipped 45 ringgit, or 0.79%, to 5,660 ringgit ($1,344.42) a tonne during early trade, on course for a third daily decline.

For the week, the contract lost 6.2% so far. Malaysia’s palm oil exports in March rose between 6.7% and 7.4% from prior month as shipments to China and India picked up, cargo surveyors said on Thursday.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade ticked up after a 3% overnight plunge as the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast US 2022 soybean plantings at a record high.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.3%, while its palm oil contract lost 1.5%. Russia said it will ban exports of sunflower seeds from Friday until the end of August and impose an export quota on sunflower oil to avoid shortages and ease pressure on domestic prices.

Top edible oil buyer India has raised the base import prices of palm oil and soyoil as prices jumped in overseas markets. Palm oil may test a support at 5,606 ringgit per tonne, a break below may cause a fall into 5,384-5,512 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

