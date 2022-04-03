ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,360
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,181
20824hr
Sindh
575,473
Punjab
505,087
Balochistan
35,475
Islamabad
135,083
KPK
219,081
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian gasoil, gasoline sales surge as dealers top up

Reuters 03 Apr, 2022

NEW DELHI: Indian state refiners’ gasoil and gasoline sales surged to a three-month high in March on increased demand from dealers and consumers ahead of an expected sharp rise in retail prices after elections in key states.

State refiners’ average daily sales of gasoline and gasoil were 86,850 tonnes and 227,650 tonnes respectively, 14.2% and 5% higher than the pre-pandemic levels of March 2019, preliminary sales data shows.

India’s overall fuel sales during the month will be higher because some industrial clients bought from retail stations of private refiners. Reliance Industries, operator of the world’s biggest refining complex in India, last month said that bulk diesel buyers are snapping up fuel from retail stations because pump prices were cheaper than bulk contract prices.

State-run Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp, which together own about 90% of the country’s retail fuel outlets, kept pump prices steady for more than four months despite a surge in global prices.

However, they continued to raise diesel prices for industrial or bulk customers.

The state fuel retailers began a gradual increase in pump prices from March 22 after elections concluded on March 10, leading to a continued stocking up by dealers.

Sales of gasoil, which accounts for about two fifths of India’s overall refined fuel consumption, are also directly linked to industrial activity in Asia’s third-largest economy.

India’s gasoline sales have been rising since the country eased its pandemic lockdown, with people preferring to use their own vehicles rather than public transport for safety reasons.

Below is a table of Indian state retailers’ preliminary fuel sales with volumes in thousand tonnes per day.

Gasoil gasoline sales Indian state refiners

Comments

1000 characters

Indian gasoil, gasoline sales surge as dealers top up

WTO’s TPR asks country to further diversify export base

KE asks govt to release Rs3.4bn under PM’s relief package

Erstwhile Pata/Fata units: No tax relief beyond determined quota after 15th

Audit, return filing by businesspeople: FBR to give relaxation on integration with new systems

PM urges youth to hold ‘peaceful’ protests

Pakistan wants to resolve regional issues through partnerships: COAS

‘Confrontation with Constitution’: Shehbaz warns PM of consequences

‘Certain PML-N MPs are contacting me’, claims embattled PM

0.36m sets imported: 3.94m mobile phones assembled locally in Feb: PTA

Restoration of sacked PARC employees: IHC declares directives of PAC as illegal

Read more stories