ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Move to avert LNG, oil supply disruption: ECC approves Rs25bn for PSO against Rs50bn request

Zaheer Abbasi 02 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Friday approved Rs25 billion for the PSO against Rs50 billion sought to avert immediate disruption in LNG and oil supply in the country by addressing its liquidity constraints.

The ECC meeting presided over by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin approved supplementary grant of Rs25 billion for the PSO on a summary moved by the Petroleum Division.

Sources said that the meeting was informed that the PSO entrusted to ensure sustained, secure and affordable supply of oil, gas, and LNG to various sectors of economy including power, fertilisers, export, non-export, and domestic has been facing financial constraints due to delay in payment from end users.

New exploration, more gas production: PD asked to set up technical group

Out of almost 4,000 MMCFD gas injected in the economy, 2,800 MMCFD is domestic gas, whereas, the remaining volumes (nearly I,200 MMCFD) are imported as LNG and PSO assume massive commercial exposures despite, a legacy of deferred and delayed payments from end users.

The meeting was further informed that delayed payments from power sector, subsidised RLNG supplies to zero-rated sector and RLNG diversion to the domestic sector at substantially low prices are the major contributing factors in the accumulation of circular debt and making PSO financially vulnerable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

