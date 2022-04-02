Afghanistan govt must rein in TTP

At least our five soldiers were martyred recently by firing from Afghanistan, in an attack claimed by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The attack took place in the Kurram district on the Afghan border. It is a fact that the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan has translated into a kind of advantage for TTP, which has stepped up its attacks in Pakistan since last year. It has been freely operating from its safe havens in Afghanistann.

Unfortunately, however, the Taliban 2.0. has done little or nothing towards addressing Pakistan’s grievances in this regard. Let me repeat what I have said earlier: the TTP has been emboldened by the return of the Afghan Taliban. The Afghan regime must do something at the earliest in this regard. It must not act like a silent spectator. It is also required to take note of the fact that the TTP is openly eroding its writ inside Afghanistan.

Asad Bangash (Peshawar)

