KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (April 01, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
455,927,837 243,198,547 13,087,769,890 7,236,645,173
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 927,111,357 (1,812,589,849) (885,478,491)
Local Individuals 9,700,175,838 (9,323,031,185) 377,144,653
Local Corporates 4,274,804,844 (3,766,471,005) 508,333,838
===============================================================================
