ANL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
ASC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
ASL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
AVN 89.50 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.3%)
BOP 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.15%)
CNERGY 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.08%)
FFL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.13%)
GGGL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
GGL 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.75%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
KOSM 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MLCF 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PACE 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.15%)
PIBTL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
PRL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.53%)
PTC 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.66%)
TELE 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.29%)
TPL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.73%)
TPLP 20.93 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.55%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.47%)
TRG 80.82 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.76%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.4%)
WAVES 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.68%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
BR100 4,575 Increased By 61.5 (1.36%)
BR30 16,593 Increased By 289.1 (1.77%)
KSE100 45,334 Increased By 404.8 (0.9%)
KSE30 17,323 Increased By 205.6 (1.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Israel and UAE finalise free trade deal

Reuters 01 Apr, 2022

JERUSALEM: Israel and the United Arab Emirates have concluded negotiations for a free trade agreement, Israel's Economy Ministry and the UAE foreign trade minister said on Friday, after formally establishing ties in 2020.

The trade agreement includes 95% of traded products, which will be customs free, immediately or gradually, including food, agriculture and cosmetic products, as well as medical equipment and medicine, the Israeli Economy Ministry said in a statement.

The agreement included regulation, customs, services, government procurement and electronic trade and will come into effect when signed by the countries' economy ministers and ratified, the statement said, though no timetable was given.

Blinken in Morocco for security talks, meets with UAE leader

The UAE and Israel formally established relations in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords that also included Bahrain and Morocco.

"This milestone deal will build on the historic Abraham Accords and cement one of the world’s most important and promising emerging trading relationships," United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi said on Twitter.

Israel United Arab Emirates MENA Morocco

Comments

1000 characters

Israel and UAE finalise free trade deal

March: Pakistan's inflation reading rises to 12.7%

‘Powerful’ country angry with Pakistan over Russia, but supporting India: PM

Letter: NSC strongly reacts to ‘interference’

PM congratulates KPK CM, PTI for 'overwhelming' success in local polls

Oil falls as IEA members meet to discuss stocks release

Economic crisis: Sri Lankan security forces deployed in Colombo after night of violence

New portal: FBR decides to upload profiles of non-filers

Macroeconomic stability: IMF, govt discuss new initiatives

Wheat production target missed

Read more stories