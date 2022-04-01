US oil may fall into $94.85-$97.50 range

SINGAPORE: US oil may break a support at $99.65 per barrel and fall into $94.85-$97.50 range.

The support is identified as the 50% projection level of a wave C from $108.75.

This wave is capable of travelling into a wide range of $90.55-$97.50.

A failure to break the support could signal an extension of the bounce from the March 29 low of $98.44.

Resistance is at $101.80, a break above which could lead to a gain into $104.45-$106.09 range.

On the daily chart, oil is poised to break the support at $98.16 and fall towards $93.79, driven by a wave C.

The big black candlestick on Thursday represents a strong bearish momentum.

A close above $102.52 on Friday will be regarded as a bullish signal.

OPEC+ sticks to modest oil output increase despite Western pressure

Oil may rise towards $107.92 thereafter.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.