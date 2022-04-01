ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
Abdul Qadir inducted into ‘PCB Hall of Fame’ posthumously

Muhammad Saleem 01 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Abdul Qadir, who took 236 Test and 132 ODI wickets with a bouncy run-up flicking the ball from hand to hand, was formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame posthumously ahead of the IInd One-Day International between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Saqlain Mushtaq, Pakistan’s most successful spinner with 496 international wickets and also head coach of the men’s national side, inducted Abdul Qadir into the eight-man elite group by presenting the commemorative cap and plaque to his youngest son Usman Qadir, who is part of Pakistan’s white-ball squad for the ongoing Series.

Qadir’s best Test performance was, in fact, at the Gaddafi Stadium when he took nine for 56 against England in 1987. He played seven ODIs at the headquarters of Pakistan cricket but he is most remembered for his nine-ball 16 not out against the West Indies in the 1987 World Cup that earned Pakistan a one-wicket victory and a place in the semi-finals ahead of the two-time former World Champions.

Usman Qadir son of late Abdul Qadir said, “I thank the PCB for acknowledging his services to Pakistan and the global game. He (Abdul Qadir) was a cricket genius who was always happy to share his knowledge and experience. He took a lot of pride in the art he had mastered that ultimately gave a new dimension to cricket. Rest followed him and contributed in making wrist spin bowling a lethal weapon that is equally entertaining to watch and follow in all formats of the game.”

Saqlain Mushtaq said, “It is an honour and pride for me to formally induct Abdul Qadir into the PCB Hall of Fame on behalf of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Abdul Qadir is a hero and a star for all generations for his outstanding and marvellous contributions to this great game.”

