ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
ASL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.37%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.79%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
FNEL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
GGGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.45%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.35%)
GTECH 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.51%)
PTC 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.49%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.15%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.55%)
WAVES 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.85%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (12.93%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By 56.1 (1.26%)
BR30 16,304 Increased By 387 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,929 Increased By 591.3 (1.33%)
KSE30 17,117 Increased By 194.4 (1.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian FX broadly higher on lower oil prices; set for quarterly drop

Reuters 01 Apr, 2022

BANGKOK: Most Asian currencies strengthened on Thursday, as a sharp drop in crude oil prices eased fears of inflation, although most units including the Indian rupee and the Philippine peso were on track for quarterly declines due to geopolitical turmoil.

The peso rose 0.4%, while the rupee, which was on course to clock its worst quarter since March 2020, was up 0.2%.

Oil prices dropped more than 5% on reports that the United States was considering the release of up to 180 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves over several months in a bid to ease soaring prices.

Asian currency markets have been buffeted by a series of geopolitical and economic events in the latest quarter, prompting market participants to keep a wary eye on the impact of the Ukraine crisis, runaway inflation and the Federal Reserve’s hawkish policy stance on the global economy.

The Thai baht gained 0.2%, a day after its central bank left interest rates unchanged and trimmed its economic growth outlook. It, however, is down more than 2% for March, as rising COVID-19 cases and lockdowns in China hamper tourism prospects for the country.

“To some extent, THB sentiment could be aided by signs of renewed downturn in oil prices,” Maybank analysts wrote in a note to clients.

Investors also tracked Russia’s continued military action in Ukraine, a day after Moscow promised to scale back military action.

“The ongoing hot and cool tone in the geopolitical conflict may continue to drive shifts in market sentiment as we edge closer to the weekend break,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at retail trading platform IG.

Although, the Malaysian ringgit and the Indonesian rupiah were able to trim quarterly losses to 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively, they were still set for their worst quarters in five.

The rupiah was set for a marginal monthly gain though.

Benchmark bond yields in Singapore and Indonesia declined for a second straight session, dropping 20 basis points and 2 basis points respectively.

Equities in Asia were mixed, with stocks in Singapore declining 0.4%, while those in South Korea and the Philippines advanced 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively.

Most regional equities were set for quarterly gains, with markets in Singapore and Jakarta set to add 9.8% and 7.4%, respectively.

Oil prices COVID19 Asian currencies crude oil prices Malaysian ringgit Philippine peso

Comments

1000 characters

Asian FX broadly higher on lower oil prices; set for quarterly drop

Waiver of tax relief: FBR yet to begin refund payments to various sectors

Wheat production target missed

Moody’s sees no-trust move against PM as credit negative

Forex reserves down $3bn

PM vows to face no-trust vote

NA session adjourned till April 3

Opposition says PM won’t be given ‘safe passage’

Macroeconomic stability: IMF, govt discuss new initiatives

Various local car brands: Auto industry body concerned at hike in prices

'Defining moment': Sunday will decide which way this country goes, says PM Imran

Read more stories