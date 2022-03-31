ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
ASL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.37%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.79%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
FNEL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
GGGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.45%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.35%)
GTECH 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.51%)
PTC 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.49%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.15%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.55%)
WAVES 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.85%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (12.93%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By 56.1 (1.26%)
BR30 16,304 Increased By 387 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,929 Increased By 591.3 (1.33%)
KSE30 17,117 Increased By 194.4 (1.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine seeks IAEA help over nuclear plants occupied by Russia

Reuters 31 Mar, 2022

The head of Ukraine’s state nuclear company urged the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Thursday to help ensure Russian nuclear officials do not interfere in the operation of nuclear power plants occupied by Russian forces.

Since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russian troops have occupied Europe’s largest nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia and the now defunct plant at Chernobyl, scene of the world’s worst nuclear accident in 1986.

Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin said earlier this month that Russia’s state nuclear company Rosatom had sent officials to the Zaporizhzhia plant to try to take control of it. Rosatom said a “limited number” of its officials were there but denied they had taken operational control.

Russian troops not withdrawing but regrouping in Ukraine, NATO says

Calling on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to prevent what Ukraine regards as interference by Russian nuclear officials, Kotin said: “(The IAEA) can influence this and they must influence this, and this question will be discussed.”

Kotin was speaking following a meeting in Ukraine on Wednesday with visiting IAEA chief Rafael Grossi.

The IAEA has agreed to establish online monitoring missions to Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia, Kostin said.

Grossi arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday to start providing assistance, including experts and equipment aimed at keeping nuclear facilities there safe.

IAEA chief makes unannounced visit to Ukraine to launch safety assistance

Since Russia’s invasion, Grossi has called on both countries to urgently agree a framework to ensure nuclear facilities are safe and secure.

Ukraine has repeatedly expressed safety concerns about Chernobyl and demanded Russian forces occupying the plant pull out of the area.

The Russian military said after capturing the plant that radiation was within normal levels and their actions prevented possible “nuclear provocations” by Ukrainian nationalists. Russia has denied that its forces have put nuclear facilities inside Ukraine at risk.

Russian military Russian troops Russian invasion Ukraine's nuclear

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine seeks IAEA help over nuclear plants occupied by Russia

KSE-100 ignores political noise, ends 591 points higher

Rupee hits record low again as market sentiment rattled

Moody's sees no-confidence motion as 'credit negative' for Pakistan

PM Imran summons NSC meeting, will address nation today: Fawad

IMF warns Russia sanctions threaten to chip away at dollar dominance

Russian troops not withdrawing but regrouping in Ukraine, NATO says

Ghandhara Nissan (GHNL) announces assembly of Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs

Oil prices dive as US considers record reserves release

US warns India, others against sharp rise in Russian oil imports

Budget preparation exercise: Process marred by political instability

Read more stories