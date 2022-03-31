Hong Kong shares close lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended in negative territory Thursday, with traders unable to extend the week’s rally, following a sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by unease over the Ukraine war.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.06 percent, or 235.18 points, to 21,996.85.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.44 percent, or 14.39 points, to 3,252.20, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.92 percent, or 19.66 points, to 2,117.96.