ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.21%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.4%)
AVN 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.96%)
BOP 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
FNEL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.07%)
GGGL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.05%)
GGL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.43%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.93%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.74%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.95%)
PACE 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.89%)
PRL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.19%)
PTC 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.19%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (8.06%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.75 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.97%)
UNITY 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.1%)
WAVES 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.07%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (13.1%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 54.2 (1.22%)
BR30 16,306 Increased By 388.9 (2.44%)
KSE100 44,856 Increased By 518.8 (1.17%)
KSE30 17,102 Increased By 178.7 (1.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance GHNI (Ghandhara Industries Limited) 166.11 Increased By ▲ 3.17% GHNL (Ghandhara Nissan Limited) 69.80 Increased By ▲ 5.85%

Ghandhara Nissan (GHNL) announces assembly of Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs

BR Web Desk 31 Mar, 2022

Ghandhara Nissan Limited (GHNL) announced that it has commenced the local assembly of Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs in Pakistan in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

The announcement comes after the company formally commenced booking of its newly-launched SUVs Chery Tiggo 4 and 8 Pro at a price tag of Rs4,599,000 for Tiggo 4 Pro and Rs6,599,000 for Tiggo 8 Pro.

Chery Automobile, an automobile export company of China Chery, has over 2,600 pilot projects with 23 professional modules covering vehicle and component reliability, handling stability, NVH, safety and environmental adaptability, emissions, materials and other properties of test development and verification capabilities.

It has partnered with Ghandhara for the manufacturing and distribution of vehicles for local production of the latest generation Tiggo Series SUVs.

It was learnt that the company will be delivering the first batch of vehicles in April and May.

Ghandhara will be investing $10 million over the first four years. Chery has launched with an initial dealership network of 8 dealers across Pakistan and a production capacity of 16,000 units. In their second phase of production, this will be increased up to 32,000 units as their state-of-the-art plant is being built in Karachi’s Port Qasim.

Chery SUVs to be launched this financial year, says Ghandhara Nissan

The Tiggo 4 Pro is a 5-seater SUV that comes packed with a 1.5TCl Engine. It comes with Diamond Grille, LED headlights and daytime running lights for its fashionable attitude.

Other high-tech features include a 7-inch LCD instrument display, a 10.25-inch floating central console panel and an 8-inch air-conditioning touch screen.

Meanwhile, the Tiggo 8 Pro comes with a 1.6TGDl Engine capable of producing 195 horsepower and 290 Nm of torque with Dual Clutch Technology. Sporting Tiggo’s signature Diamond Grille, automatic LED Headlamps and LED Taillights, the Tiggo 8 Pro has 18inch wheels and 360° Around View Mirrors to easily help navigate wherever you go.

Other safety features include 6 curtain airbags and the latest advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

SUV Chery Pakistan Ghandhara Nissan Ltd SUVs Chery Tiggo SUVs Chery Tiggo 4 and 8 Pro

Comments

1000 characters

Ghandhara Nissan (GHNL) announces assembly of Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs

No-confidence motion: NA to commence debate shortly

Budget preparation exercise: Process marred by political instability

ECC approves Rs16bn TSG to clear SNGPL dues

China rolls over $2bn SAFE deposits: Finance

IMF warns Russia sanctions threaten to chip away at dollar dominance

PM Imran summons NSC meeting, will address nation today: Fawad

US warns India, others against sharp rise in Russian oil imports

Oil prices dive as US considers record reserves release

SNGPL demands 66pc hike in gas price

Read more stories