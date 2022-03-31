Ghandhara Nissan (GHNL) announces assembly of Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs

Ghandhara Nissan Limited (GHNL) announced that it has commenced the local assembly of Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs in Pakistan in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

The announcement comes after the company formally commenced booking of its newly-launched SUVs Chery Tiggo 4 and 8 Pro at a price tag of Rs4,599,000 for Tiggo 4 Pro and Rs6,599,000 for Tiggo 8 Pro.

Chery Automobile, an automobile export company of China Chery, has over 2,600 pilot projects with 23 professional modules covering vehicle and component reliability, handling stability, NVH, safety and environmental adaptability, emissions, materials and other properties of test development and verification capabilities.

It has partnered with Ghandhara for the manufacturing and distribution of vehicles for local production of the latest generation Tiggo Series SUVs.

It was learnt that the company will be delivering the first batch of vehicles in April and May.

Ghandhara will be investing $10 million over the first four years. Chery has launched with an initial dealership network of 8 dealers across Pakistan and a production capacity of 16,000 units. In their second phase of production, this will be increased up to 32,000 units as their state-of-the-art plant is being built in Karachi’s Port Qasim.

Chery SUVs to be launched this financial year, says Ghandhara Nissan

The Tiggo 4 Pro is a 5-seater SUV that comes packed with a 1.5TCl Engine. It comes with Diamond Grille, LED headlights and daytime running lights for its fashionable attitude.

Other high-tech features include a 7-inch LCD instrument display, a 10.25-inch floating central console panel and an 8-inch air-conditioning touch screen.

Meanwhile, the Tiggo 8 Pro comes with a 1.6TGDl Engine capable of producing 195 horsepower and 290 Nm of torque with Dual Clutch Technology. Sporting Tiggo’s signature Diamond Grille, automatic LED Headlamps and LED Taillights, the Tiggo 8 Pro has 18inch wheels and 360° Around View Mirrors to easily help navigate wherever you go.

Other safety features include 6 curtain airbags and the latest advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).