ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.64%)
ASL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.94%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
FFL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FNEL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.28%)
GGGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.92%)
GGL 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.77%)
KAPCO 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.07%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.02%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.67%)
NETSOL 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.92%)
PACE 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.9%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.1%)
TELE 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.79%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By ▼ -112.62 (-2.39%)
BR30 18,566 Decreased By ▼ -770.3 (-3.98%)
KSE100 44,912 Decreased By ▼ -832.93 (-1.82%)
KSE30 17,361 Decreased By ▼ -353.12 (-1.99%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,668
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,510
31524hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
474,407
Punjab
442,556
Balochistan
33,453
Islamabad
107,506
KPK
179,644
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance GHNL (Ghandhara Nissan Limited) 78.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.21%

Chery SUVs to be launched this financial year, says Ghandhara Nissan

  • In notice to PSX, company says it is currently engaged in the pre-launch task of the project
Ali Ahmed 23 Nov 2021

Ghandhara Nissan Limited (GHNL), which is partnering with China's Chery Automobile Co. Ltd, has announced that it would launch Chery SUVs in Pakistan during the current financial year.

In a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, GHNL, while referring to the arrangements made between itself and Chery Automobile Co. Ltd - Wuhu, China (Chery), apprised "stakeholders that as per the plans, we (Ghandhara Nissan) look forward to launching Chery SUVs during the current financial year”.

The company stated that it is currently engaged in the pre-launch task of the project including the establishment of dealerships network, modernisation/upgradation of plant infrastructure, marketing, and supply chain of activities.

“We would update the stakeholders regarding the expected launch time of the vehicle in the near future,” added the note.

Ghandhara Nissan announces to manufacture Chery passenger cars in Pakistan

Back in February, Ghandhara Nissan announced it plans to bring investment worth Rs2.4 billion in the automobile sector in collaboration with Chery Group, China.

Under the venture, Ghandhara Nissan announced to launch the latest passenger cars ranging from hatchbacks, sedans, crossovers SUVs to electric vehicles.

"This is to inform that Ghandhara Nissan Limited has entered into formal arrangements with their Chery International Cooperation, Wuhu, China for manufacturing and distribution of Chery passenger cars (SUVs / crossovers) in Pakistan," stated Ghandhara Nissan earlier.

Automart: car prices in Karachi

Chery Group is a leading brand in the Chinese auto industry. The company has established a complete R/D system with more than 11,000 patents and 3,200 dedicated R/D staff.

Pakistan auto SUV PSX Chery Pakistan Ghandhara Nissan Chery SUV

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Chery SUVs to be launched this financial year, says Ghandhara Nissan

UN criticises 'disturbing' arrest of rights activist in IIOJK

India has only made a mockery of itself, says Pakistan after Abhinandan awarded third-highest gallantry medal

Israel signals readiness to escalate Iran confrontation amid nuclear talks

Afiniti appoints Babbio as chair, forms committee to investigate charges against Chishti

India's participation 'challenging', but ICC confident teams will travel to Pakistan

Cabinet to meet today: Drug price hike on the cards

Real Estate Investment Trusts: Special purpose vehicles to get income tax exemption

FBR to withdraw Rs330bn ST exemptions

Govt eyes further Rs2/unit hike in base power tariff

Read more stories