Chery SUVs to be launched this financial year, says Ghandhara Nissan

Ghandhara Nissan Limited (GHNL), which is partnering with China's Chery Automobile Co. Ltd, has announced that it would launch Chery SUVs in Pakistan during the current financial year.

In a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, GHNL, while referring to the arrangements made between itself and Chery Automobile Co. Ltd - Wuhu, China (Chery), apprised "stakeholders that as per the plans, we (Ghandhara Nissan) look forward to launching Chery SUVs during the current financial year”.

The company stated that it is currently engaged in the pre-launch task of the project including the establishment of dealerships network, modernisation/upgradation of plant infrastructure, marketing, and supply chain of activities.

“We would update the stakeholders regarding the expected launch time of the vehicle in the near future,” added the note.

Back in February, Ghandhara Nissan announced it plans to bring investment worth Rs2.4 billion in the automobile sector in collaboration with Chery Group, China.

Under the venture, Ghandhara Nissan announced to launch the latest passenger cars ranging from hatchbacks, sedans, crossovers SUVs to electric vehicles.

"This is to inform that Ghandhara Nissan Limited has entered into formal arrangements with their Chery International Cooperation, Wuhu, China for manufacturing and distribution of Chery passenger cars (SUVs / crossovers) in Pakistan," stated Ghandhara Nissan earlier.

Chery Group is a leading brand in the Chinese auto industry. The company has established a complete R/D system with more than 11,000 patents and 3,200 dedicated R/D staff.