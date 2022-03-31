ANL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.67%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.04%)
ASL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
AVN 87.86 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.22%)
BOP 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
FFL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.01%)
FNEL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.49%)
GGGL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.84%)
GGL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.12%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.67%)
HUMNL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.66%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.22%)
PACE 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.33%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
PRL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.59%)
PTC 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.19%)
TELE 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.19%)
TPL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.84%)
TPLP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.02%)
TREET 32.76 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4%)
TRG 78.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.56%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.53%)
WAVES 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.17%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.73%)
YOUW 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (7.07%)
BR100 4,502 Increased By 44 (0.99%)
BR30 16,235 Increased By 318.2 (2%)
KSE100 44,736 Increased By 398.3 (0.9%)
KSE30 17,101 Increased By 177.6 (1.05%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Miners, energy stocks lift Australia shares as commodity prices firm

Reuters 31 Mar, 2022

Australian shares rose on Thursday, led by mining and energy stocks as global commodity prices firmed, though investors remained cautious about the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose around 0.4% to 7,541.7 by 1200 GMT. The benchmark ended up 0.7% on Wednesday.

Risk sentiment was, however, kept under check by concerns that looming inflationary pressures could potentially lead to derailment of economic recovery amid talks of rate hikes and cross-border tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Leading gains, miners jumped as much as 3% to hit a record high, supported by sustained firm iron ore prices on hopes of additional stimulus in China to battle its new surge in COVID-19 cases.

Sector heavyweights Rio Tinto Ltd, Fortescue Metals Group and BHP Group Ltd climbed between 2.7% and 3.8% Additionally, an uptick in Brent crude prices due to the possibility of more sanctions against Russia, pushed up local energy stocks as much as 1.8% to post their biggest intraday jump in a week.

Index majors Woodside Petroleum Ltd and Beach Energy firmed around 1.3% and 2.5%, respectively. Gold stocks also edged up about 1%, as market players flocked the safe-haven asset over renewed doubts on a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, with Newcrest Mining Ltd rising nearly 1%.

Bucking the trend, technology stocks slumped 1.5%, tracking their US peers on the Nasdaq Composite Index, with Xero Ltd and WiseTech Global Ltd losing about 2.7% and 1%, respectively.

Australia shares gain on progress in Russia-Ukraine talks, China stimulus hopes

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.4% to 12,043.5, with Air New Zealand hitting a nearly two-year low, after it announced plans to raise $1.53 billion to help position its recovery on Wednesday.

Australian shares

