ANL 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.5%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.04%)
ASL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
AVN 87.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.21%)
BOP 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
FFL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
FNEL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.49%)
GGGL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.92%)
GGL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.43%)
GTECH 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.92%)
HUMNL 6.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.44%)
MLCF 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.36%)
PACE 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.33%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.93%)
PRL 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.08%)
PTC 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.59 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.58%)
TELE 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
TPL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.84%)
TPLP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.02%)
TREET 32.72 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.87%)
TRG 77.93 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.2%)
UNITY 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.57%)
WAVES 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.17%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.73%)
YOUW 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.24%)
BR100 4,501 Increased By 43 (0.96%)
BR30 16,213 Increased By 296.2 (1.86%)
KSE100 44,722 Increased By 384.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 17,092 Increased By 168.9 (1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Formula 1 returns to Las Vegas after four-decade absence

AFP 31 Mar, 2022

LAS VEGAS: Las Vegas will host a night-time Formula 1 Grand Prix along its iconic Strip in 2023 with the sport’s top official describing the event as “an incredible moment”.

The race returns to the city for the first time since 1982 and will become the third grand prix in the United States on next year’s F1 calendar, alongside Miami and Austin.

“This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US,” said Stefano Domenicali, the president of Formula 1.

“Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip. There is no better place for Formula 1 to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world.”

The race will take place at night, on a Saturday in November.

No Russian Grand Prix in future as F1 terminates contract: official

The track will be 3.8 miles (6.12km) long from start to finish with top speeds estimated to be over 212 mph (342 km/h).

It will take in the city’s most famous landmarks, hotels and casinos.

There will be 50 laps with three main straights and 14 corners, including a high-speed cornering sequence and a single chicane section.

“Iconic Las Vegas and Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport, is the perfect marriage of speed and glamour,” said Greg Maffei, president of F1’s owners Liberty Media.

Las Vegas twice hosted F1 races in 1981 and 1982 on the car park of Caesar’s Palace after Watkins Glen in upstate New York lost its rights after two decades.

The Miami Grand Prix debuts this year on May 8 while the United States Grand Prix takes place at Austin, Texas on October 23.

The famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway previously played host to the US Grand Prix between 2000 and 2007.

This year will be the first time since Dallas and Detroit in 1984 that the United States has staged two races.

Las Vegas Miami Grand Prix Formula 1 Grand Prix

Comments

1000 characters

Formula 1 returns to Las Vegas after four-decade absence

ECC approves Rs16bn TSG to clear SNGPL dues

China rolls over $2bn SAFE deposits: Finance

US warns India, others against sharp rise in Russian oil imports

Oil prices dive as Biden weighs massive reserves release

SNGPL demands 66pc hike in gas price

WB speaks about focal points of upcoming talks with Pakistan

Modaraba certificates: SECP to introduce law to curb price manipulation

After BAP, MQM crosses over to opposition

PM sees ‘US-sponsored conspiracy’

China cornerstone of our foreign policy: Qureshi

Read more stories