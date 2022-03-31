Kremlin-funded RT France says staff bank accounts blocked

MOSCOW: Kremlin-funded channel RT France said Wednesday that a French bank had blocked accounts of several Russian staff, condemning this as discriminatory.

“The bank Societe Generale has simultaneously blocked the personal salary accounts of several of our Russian staff,” Ksenia Fedorova, the head of RT France, wrote on her Telegram channel.

“This is real discrimination based on nationality. France hits yet another low point,” she wrote.

The European Union has banned RT and Kremlin-controlled Sputnik from broadcasting into the bloc via satellite, cable, apps or the internet.

It also suspended their licences in the EU, including RT’s subsidiaries broadcasting in English, German, French and Spanish.

Russia has been hit by an unprecedented wave of Western sanctions, including restrictions on international money transfers.