Air France KLM loses fight against EU cartel fine

Reuters 30 Mar, 2022

BRUSSELS: Air France-KLM and its Dutch subsidiary KLM on Wednesday lost their challenge against million-euro fines re-imposed by EU antitrust regulators five years ago for taking part in an air cargo cartel two decades ago.

The European Commission had fined Air France 182.9 million euros ($204 million), the highest, followed by KLM at 127.1 million.

The total fine for the cartel made up of 12 airlines came to 776 million euros.

The Luxembourg-based General Court rejected Air France KLM and KLM’s appeals and those brought by Martinair Holland, Cargolux, Lufthansa and Singapore Airlines.

EU advisers propose expansion of sustainable finance rules

It reduced the Commission’s fines but also hiked them for Japan Airlines, Air Canada, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, SAS Cargo Group and Others, Latam Airlines Group and Lan Cargo.

The cases are T-323/17 Martinair Holland, T-324/17 SAS Cargo Group and others, T-325/17 KLM, T-336/17 Air Canada, T-334/17 Cargolux Airlines, T-337/17 Air France–KLM, T-338/17 Air France, T-340/17 Japan Airlines, Case T-341/17 British Airways, T-342/17 Deutsche Lufthansa and others, T-343/17 Cathay Pacific Airways, T-344/17 Latam Airlines Group & Lan Cargo and T-350/17 Singapore Airlines & Singapore Airlines Cargo.

Air France KLM loses fight against EU cartel fine

