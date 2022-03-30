ANL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.11%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (March 29, 2022)....
30 Mar, 2022

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (March 29, 2022).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     0.32786   0.33014   0.33014   0.05425
Libor 1 Month       0.44943   0.44400   0.46757   0.07263
Libor 3 Month       0.99629   0.95757   0.99629   0.11413
Libor 6 Month       1.49271   1.33614   1.49271   0.14663
Libor 1 Year        2.19886   1.86814   2.19886   0.21950
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

