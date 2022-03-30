Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
30 Mar, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (March 29, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.32786 0.33014 0.33014 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.44943 0.44400 0.46757 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.99629 0.95757 0.99629 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 1.49271 1.33614 1.49271 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 2.19886 1.86814 2.19886 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
