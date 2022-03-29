ANL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.11%)
Four terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR

  • Huge cache of arms also recovered from militants
BR Web Desk 29 Mar, 2022

Security forces have killed four terrorists and arrested one in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Lakki Marwat on the night between March 28 and March 29, the military's media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

"Security forces conducted an operation on the reported presence of terrorists," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The killed terrorists have been identified as Commander Sajid, Aleem, Aftab, and Fazalur Rehman.

Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

A large number of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists.

The militants were actively involved in kidnapping and terrorist activities against innocent civilians and security forces.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area, the ISPR said.

