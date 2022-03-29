ANL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.85%)
ASC 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.91%)
ASL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.8%)
AVN 90.71 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.2%)
BOP 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
CNERGY 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.81%)
FFL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.73%)
FNEL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.86%)
GGGL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (7.85%)
GGL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.58%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.33%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.3%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
KOSM 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.67%)
MLCF 36.35 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.92%)
PACE 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.15%)
PIBTL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.9%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.35%)
PTC 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.09%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.34 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.75%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TPL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.06%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.45%)
TREET 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.78%)
TRG 78.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.94%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.68%)
WAVES 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.84%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.29%)
YOUW 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.53%)
BR100 4,475 Increased By 72.2 (1.64%)
BR30 16,155 Increased By 456.1 (2.91%)
KSE100 44,451 Increased By 517.2 (1.18%)
KSE30 17,010 Increased By 217 (1.29%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,347
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,355
26924hr
Sindh
574,989
Punjab
504,926
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,048
KPK
218,968
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK military intelligence says Russia still poses significant threat to Kyiv

Reuters 29 Mar, 2022

Russia poses significant threat to Kyiv through their strike capability even though Ukrainian forces continue localised counter attacks to the north west of the city, British military intelligence said on Tuesday.

Russian forces have maintained their offensive on Mariupol with continuous heavy shelling of the city, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. "However the centre of the city remains under Ukrainian control."

Ukraine retakes Kyiv suburb, as talks resume under shadow

Elsewhere, Russian forces are maintaining blocking positions while attempting to reorganise and reset their forces, it added.

KYIV Russian invasion Russian attack Kyiv curfew British military intelligence

Comments

1000 characters

UK military intelligence says Russia still poses significant threat to Kyiv

PTI goes for Elahi of ‘Q’ to deny ‘N’ Punjab

Capital market uplift: $300m aid plan inked with ADB

Pakistan among states that appear vulnerable: UN warns over Ukraine shock to developing states’ debt

SECP approves first debt ‘Exchange Traded Fund’ for listing on PSX

Oil drops on Ukraine peace talk hopes, China demand fears

Modified draft of KE’s Arbitration Agreement raises eyebrows

Foreign minister Qureshi departs for China

US Senate advances China competition legislation

MoF’s monthly outlook: Domestic, world scenarios may ‘ramify economic recovery’

Wheat imports: Tarin asks ministry to come up with ‘accurate need’

Read more stories