Met office predicts a hot, humid Ramazan

LAHORE: The Met office has predicted hot weather during the holy month of Ramazan as no rain-fed spell of westerly waves is expected during the first half of April.

“There are zero chances of rain during the first week of April and any prediction about the second week of the month is not possible at present,” said Director Pakistan Meteorological Department Shahid Abbas. The holy month is set to start by 3rd or 4th of April.

Meanwhile, he said, the maximum temperature is set to rise 39 degree Celsius plus and the minimum would be 25C plus ahead. Accordingly, the intensity of dryness would increase in the air.

He pointed out that this situation would lead to end of germination of dengue larva in the absence of moisture in the air by the third week of April. It may be noted that the federal government has already announced lifting of corona virus relating restrictions, which means that the citizens would be free to organized Iftar parties and taraweehs in large gatherings. There were restrictions on all such gatherings over the last two years.

According to him, the weather has transformed directly from winter to summer without witnessing the spring season this year. Shahid said a sudden change of weather from winter to summer would prove fruitful to the crops of gram and mango, as there would be no germination of germs and fungus in the soil detrimental to these crops. Also, an absence of the middle weather of spring has also protected citizens from seasonal diseases this year, he added.

He said the weather would remain hot during the holy month of Ramazan and there would be a feel of heat but still it would be bearable unless the maximum temperature crosses the level of 40C. This situation would emerge by the middle of May, he said, and added that hot wave would start blowing once the maximum temperature would reach to 42C.

The Director PMD said the air is full of moisture at present, which would keep hindering a direct impact of sun heat on human health. However, the sun would be unbearable soon the dryness level inches up by the middle of May.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has energized 50 new feeders to overcome the issues like low voltage and tripping during the month of Ramazan. Also, 2307 kilometer long transmission line has been repaired at 132kV system while patrolling of 1091 kilometer transmission line has been carried out by the field staff.

Besides, he said, felling of trees, replacement of transformers and 11kV lighting arresters, battery banks, faulty disk isolators, relays, jumpers, repairing of conductors and replacement, washing of disk isolators, installation of import/export meters on transmission lines, replacement of incoming and outgoing panels, identification of faults on transmission lines and transformers and cleanliness of control panels in control room are a few more steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers during Ramazan.

