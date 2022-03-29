Road repair work starts at Malir

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh government’s spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that rehabilitation work of two-lane road from Kala Board to Saudabad has been started.

The Administrator said this while addressing a ground breaking ceremony for rehabilitation of the two-lane road from Malir Kala Board to Saudabad Chowrangi, and construction of attached roads and RCD Ground in Malir.

PPP leader Salman Abdullah Murad, Member Provincial Assembly Yousuf Murtaza Baloch, Project Director Neighbourhood Scheme Nazir Memon, Javed Sheikh and others were also present.

He said that PTI’s intention was to lead Pakistan to disaster, adding that hopefully the Speaker National Assembly will present a no-confidence motion without delay.

He said rehabilitation of Malir-15 Road and construction of RCD Ground was the demand of the area residents.

The Administrator said that development projects are being carried out in every district of the city and different roads are being repaired/ constructed at a cost of around Rs. 1.5 billion, at present.

Construction of Jahangir Road, Chakiwara Road, Mohabbat Khanjee Road and Shahra-e-Noor Jahan will be completed in next two months, he said.

