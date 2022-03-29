MPCL commences production at Sachal gas processing complex

ISLAMABAD: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) announced the commencement of first gas from the Tipu compartment of “Goru B” reservoir.

Initially, approximately 20 mmscfd of pipeline quality gas will be supplied to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) after processing at MPCL’s newly constructed Sachal Gas Processing Complex (SGPC) via a newly-built 25 Km long cross country gas transmission pipeline.

Construction and commissioning activities of the remaining phases of the project are progressing to bring additional 90 mmscfd of gas volumes in to SNGPL network during the course of the current year.

Faheem Haider, Managing Director and CEO of MPCL said that after commencing the gas supply of up to 40 mmscfd of undrawn volumes of HRL reservoir to SNGPL in June 2021, this is another major milestone for the company which demonstrates our commitment to enhance country’s indigenous gas production. He also said that the connectivity of Mari field with the SNGPL network via MPCL’s own transmission pipeline is a major achievement for the company that will go a long way in providing flexibility and maximizing gas production from the single largest gas field in the country.

Waqar Malik, Chairman MPCL Board of Directors appreciated the operational excellence demonstrated by the Company in the implementation of the project and expressed that once completed, the project will be a major milestone in company’s history and bring approx. 6% increase in country’s indigenous gas supplies.

