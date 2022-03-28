ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.33%)
ASC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
ASL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
AVN 88.29 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.13%)
BOP 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
FNEL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.76%)
GGGL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.64%)
GGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.38%)
GTECH 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
KEL 2.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
MLCF 34.43 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.41%)
PACE 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.28 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.51%)
TELE 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
TPL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.3%)
TPLP 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
TREET 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
TRG 77.35 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.59%)
UNITY 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
WAVES 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,360 Increased By 9.5 (0.22%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 115.9 (0.75%)
KSE100 43,615 Increased By 64 (0.15%)
KSE30 16,666 Increased By 8.7 (0.05%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Apple TV+ makes history as first streamer to win best picture Oscar

Reuters 28 Mar, 2022

Apple TV+ made history on Sunday as the first streaming service to win a best picture Oscar for “CODA,” a heartwarming drama about the daughter of deaf parents who pursues her passion for music.

The streaming service purchased “CODA” for a record $25 million following its debut in 2021 at the Sundance Film Festival, and it has gathered momentum throughout the awards season, winning top honors from the Producers Guild, Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild awards.

“CODA” faced intense competition from Netflix’s critically acclaimed western, “The Power of the Dog,” which collected a dozen nominations. The film’s director, Jane Campion, received an Academy Award.

Will Smith wins best actor Oscar for ‘King Richard’

The best picture Oscar signals how far the industry has come since 2017, when the Cannes film festival prohibited movies that were not released on the big screen from competing for its most prestigious prize, the Palme d’Or. It was a deliberate snub to streaming services like Netflix.

As the global pandemic forced theaters to close in 2020, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences modified its Oscar eligibility rules to temporarily change the requirement that a movie screen for seven days in theaters to qualify. That represented a watershed moment for movies that debut via streaming services in the home.

The best picture Oscar also marks a milestone for Apple TV+, which launched in November 2019 with a handful of original series and no library of movies and TV shows.

Apple TV+ saw a breakthrough in September 2021, when its fish-out-of-water comedy, “Ted Lasso,” about an American football coach who takes a job with an English soccer club, received the Emmy Award for outstanding comedy series.

“If Apple was to win the coveted best picture award with CODA it would catalyze more A+ talent coming to Apple first (or in the top bracket)” and boost subscriptions, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives wrote before the awards.

Apple TV+

