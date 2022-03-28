ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.33%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
ASL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
AVN 88.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.25%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 5.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
FNEL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.4%)
GGGL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.47%)
GGL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.88%)
GTECH 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
MLCF 34.59 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.89%)
PACE 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.31%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.48%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.8%)
TPLP 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
TREET 30.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
TRG 77.64 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.97%)
UNITY 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,368 Increased By 17.4 (0.4%)
BR30 15,578 Increased By 160.9 (1.04%)
KSE100 43,651 Increased By 100 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,688 Increased By 30.8 (0.18%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
South Africa’s rand pulls back as dollar firms

Reuters 28 Mar, 2022

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand retreated from a five-month high against the dollar early on Monday as the greenback strengthened, with China’s reimposition of a lockdown in Shanghai impacting risk taking.

At 0605 GMT, the rand traded at around 14.6100 against the dollar, 0.43% weaker than its close on Friday when it touched 14.4738, the strongest level since Oct. 21, after the central bank raised the repo rate.

South Africa’s rand weakens as US rate-hike bets lift dollar

“(The rand) has now reached its short-term technical support level around the 14.5000 level, where it has met with USD buying interest — this as the situation in Ukraine continues and the Chinese continue to battle another wave of COVID-19 infections,” Nedbank analysts wrote in a note.

Shanghai, China’s financial hub, went into a lockdown on Sunday as authorities ordered a two-phased shutdown, with firms and factories to suspend manufacturing, or work remotely during the nine-day period in order to carry out COVID-19 testing.

Investor focus was also on peace talks between Russia and Ukraine set to take place in Turkey this week.

Government bonds also weakened, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 maturity adding 5.5 basis points to 9.745%.

South Africa's rand

