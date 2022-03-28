ANL 11.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
ASL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
AVN 87.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
FFL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
FNEL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.72%)
GGGL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.62%)
MLCF 33.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
PACE 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SNGP 30.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.74%)
TELE 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.8%)
TPLP 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.28%)
TREET 29.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.9%)
TRG 75.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.48%)
UNITY 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.31%)
WAVES 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.33%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.28%)
YOUW 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -30.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,277 Decreased By -141 (-0.91%)
KSE100 43,318 Decreased By -233.2 (-0.54%)
KSE30 16,536 Decreased By -121.2 (-0.73%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

  • Motion has been submitted in Punjab Assembly Secretariat
BR Web Desk Updated 28 Mar, 2022

The opposition submitted on Monday a no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Aaj News reported.

The motion has been submitted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Mashood, Samiullah and Mian Naseer at the Punjab Assembly Secretariat.

As per Mashhood, it has the signatures of more than 126 lawmakers.

Reports indicated that chief minister will not be able to dissolve the assembly now as a no-trust motion has been filed against him. Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi is bound to convene an assembly session within seven week-days after the submission of the motion.

The development comes ahead of the crucial National Assembly session that is due to be held today for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PM Imran says 'foreign hand' involved in effort to topple govt

Despite the reservations of majority MPAs as well as some federal ministers, Khan has remained adamant not to let Buzdar go, even as the CM tendered his resignation. It was reported that the prime minister refused to accept it and directed him to continue working in the same capacity.

They said that majority of the members especially those associated with Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan groups were of the view that the chief minister should be relieved but it all fell on deaf ears as the prime minister said, “Buzdar is doing wonderful but he is an easy target.”

PM puts his weight behind beleaguered Buzdar

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif has reportedly accepted the condition of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) for offering Punjab Chief Minister slot to get support of the government ally on no-confidence motion against the PM.

According to a private television channel report Sunday, the PML-Q leadership had earlier rejected to accept the proposal of getting Punjab CM slot for only two months.

Under the new deal, the position of Punjab CM will be given to PML-Q for six months.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Sardar Usman Buzdar National Assembly no confidence motion

Comments

1000 characters
Abdul Sheikh Mar 28, 2022 10:47am
Former playboy, now born again saint.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

