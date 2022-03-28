Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

The opposition submitted on Monday a no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Aaj News reported.

The motion has been submitted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Mashood, Samiullah and Mian Naseer at the Punjab Assembly Secretariat.

As per Mashhood, it has the signatures of more than 126 lawmakers.

Reports indicated that chief minister will not be able to dissolve the assembly now as a no-trust motion has been filed against him. Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi is bound to convene an assembly session within seven week-days after the submission of the motion.

The development comes ahead of the crucial National Assembly session that is due to be held today for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Despite the reservations of majority MPAs as well as some federal ministers, Khan has remained adamant not to let Buzdar go, even as the CM tendered his resignation. It was reported that the prime minister refused to accept it and directed him to continue working in the same capacity.

They said that majority of the members especially those associated with Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan groups were of the view that the chief minister should be relieved but it all fell on deaf ears as the prime minister said, “Buzdar is doing wonderful but he is an easy target.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif has reportedly accepted the condition of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) for offering Punjab Chief Minister slot to get support of the government ally on no-confidence motion against the PM.

According to a private television channel report Sunday, the PML-Q leadership had earlier rejected to accept the proposal of getting Punjab CM slot for only two months.

Under the new deal, the position of Punjab CM will be given to PML-Q for six months.