PM puts his weight behind beleaguered Buzdar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is still adamant not to let his “Waseem Akram Plus” – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar– go despite, reservations of majority MPAs as well as some federal ministers.

At a meeting with some MPAs of his party from the Punjab, which was also attended by Buzdar, the sources said the chief minister tendered his resignation to the prime minister but the latter refused to accept it and directed him to continue working in the same capacity.

They said that majority of the members especially those associated with Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan groups, were of the view that the chief minister should be relieved but it all fell in deaf ear as the prime minister said, “Buzdar is doing wonderful but he is an easy target.”

The sources said that the ministers backing the removal of CM Buzdar also include Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, and Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar.

On the other hand, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also wish to see a change in the province’s top office, saying “view of the majority should be given due weightage”.

However, the prime minister maintained that change is not easy as it is a complete process, while those who are contending for the slot have a problem with Buzdar. Buzdar expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for entrusting him the responsibility and making him the chief minister of Punjab.

“I am, and will always be, with Imran Khan and the party,” he added.

Talking to journalists, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, who called on the prime minister at his Bani Gala residence, said that “both Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan group are with the prime minister.”

To a question, he said that “the thing which was discussed with the prime minister is that the PTI is going to put the last nail in the coffin of the opposition soon”. Meanwhile, sources also said that PM Khan has been given a list of MPs that may vote for the opposition’s no-confidence motion.

They said that list has names of 28 MPs and has been made by a civilian spy agency. They also said that the government is keeping a watch on the 28 people and other MPs that are deemed suspicious, adding the list is mostly made up of people who had switched their loyalties towards the PTI.

They said that the prime minister has tasked Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to win over the disgruntled MPs.

