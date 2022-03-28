ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Nawaz accepts PML-Q’s condition of chief ministership?

NNI 28 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif has accepted the condition of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) for offering Punjab Chief Minister slot to get support of the government ally on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, citing sources.

According to a private television channel report Sunday, the PML-Q leadership had earlier rejected to accept the proposal of getting Punjab CM slot for only two months. Under the new deal, the position of Punjab CM will be given to PML-Q for six month. It was learnt that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had tabled the recommendation of six-month government. On the other hand, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was insisting on giving two-month chief ministership to Quaid-league. Sources added that there is a difference between PML-N and Quaid-league regarding the announcement of the deal. PML-N wanted to make announcement of the deal after the voting on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan while PML-Q expressed wishes to unveil the plan before it.

Moreover, PML-Q will also be offered eight seats in the National Assembly and 20 seats in the provincial assembly.

A PML-N delegation will soon meet Chaudhry brothers with a new proposal of Nawaz Sharif, sources said.

Nawaz Sharif PMLN PMLQ no confidence motion chief ministership

