Futures spread down 363bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 363bps to 4.87 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes surged by 269.4 percent to 192.65 million shares as compared to previous week’s average of 52.14 million shares. Similarly, average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 210.3 percent and stood at Rs 5.42 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 1.75 billion.

