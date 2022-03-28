ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
Prince William says people in ex-colonies must decide monarchy’s role

AFP 28 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Prince William ended a turbulent tour of the Caribbean by starkly admitting this weekend that the region’s former British colonies must decide whether to scrap the monarchy’s role in their countries.

The 39-year-old Duke of Cambridge also hinted that a British royal may in future no longer head the club of 54 Commonwealth countries as the political association of ex-colonies evolves.

The unusually candid comments, which were splashed on the front of several British newspapers Sunday, followed a rocky three-country Caribbean tour over the last week which drew both protests and criticism.

William and his wife Catherine, 40, faced calls to apologise for the slave trade that helped make past British royals’ fortunes, and accusations of appearing “tone deaf” over elements of the visit.

