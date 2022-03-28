DC reviews performance of Ramazan bazaars in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, preparations were started to provide facilities beyond the expectations of the people in Faisalabad city as well as across Punjab.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad to review the conduct of Ramadan bazaars and uninterrupted supply of essential commodities. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qaiser Abbas Rind, Assistant Commissioner City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf and District Food Controller besides Officers from other departments were also present.

The Deputy Commissioner was briefed on the situation of flour Stock and daily supply in Ramadan bazaars. The Deputy Commissioner said that in the light of previous experience, plans should be prepared to ensure additional supply of flour in the high demand markets and the supply plan should be shared with the concerned Assistant Commissioner. He stressed on the need for effective and comprehensive measures for uninterrupted supply of fruits and vegetables and other food items in the Ramadan bazaars and asked the Assistant Commissioners to keep a close watch on the overall arrangements of the Ramadan bazaars, any negligence in this regard would be unbearable.

The Deputy Commissioner clarified that all Ramadan bazaars should be excellent in all respects and exceed the public expectations, which not only he himself would be constantly inspecting, but also the top officials would make arrangements and public response by suddenly monitoring the Ramadan bazaars. Therefore, the in-charges should be mobilized to carry out their responsibilities efficiently.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022