Shahzain Bugti quits federal cabinet, joins PDM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Reconciliation and Harmony in Balochistan Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti has announced separation from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Aaj News reported on Sunday.

“I announce resignation from the federal cabinet, and join the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM),” Shahzain Bugti said while speaking to the media after attending a meeting with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Islamabad.

The prime minister had appointed Bugti as his special assistant in July 2021. He was tasked to hold talks with disgruntled Baloch tribesmen to pave way for permanent peace and progress in Balochistan.

His resignation will dent the government’s efforts to block the joint opposition’s no-confidence motion against the prime minister, the voting on which is scheduled to take place next week.

Speaking at the occasion, Shahzain Bugti said that the government did not fulfill its promise on missing persons and other issues.

“The federal government gave us hope that things will improve but the people have been disappointed,” he said, announcing his resignation from Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet.

He also criticised the premier for using "foul language" against the opposition leaders, saying that the conduct was against the political norms of the country.

The development comes as the ruling party's supporters gather in Islamabad to express support with Imran Khan.

PM Imran has called on the public to show support for his premiership by holding a “million-man” rally in Islamabad on March 27.

Opposition parties have also announced they will rally in support of the no-confidence vote on the same day.

With tension rising, the government has deployed thousands of police around the parliament and other important offices in the capital.