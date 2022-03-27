Two ‘dissidents’ deny they have left the ruling party

ISLAMABAD: In a crucial move, two dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs – Ahmed Hussain Deher and Noor Alam Khan – responded to show-cause notices issued to them by the party for violating party discipline, denying they had left the party.

One of the dissident MNAs – Ahmed Hussain Deher – made it crystal clear that he is “very much part and parcel” of the ruling PTI as he had neither left the party nor joined the opposition ranks.

The response from Deher came a day after his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan wherein he had made it clear that he is the “foot soldier of PM Imran Khan” and his recent resentment regarding the party was related to some burning issues in his constituency. The prime minister had assured the MNA to resolve all the issues of his constituency, saying every member of the PTI is precious to him.

While responding to a show-cause notice issued to him, Deher said on Saturday that he had not left the party and is still part of it.

After his meeting with the prime minister, Deher had announced that he would support the prime minister in the upcoming no-confidence motion against him, as all his reservations were being addressed.

Deher along with some 12 other MNAs of the PTI had been issued show-cause notices after they were tracked down by the media from Sindh House “Hideout”, claiming they would vote in the no-confidence on the call of their conscience.

PTI issues show-cause notices to 13 ‘dissident’ MNAs

However, the defection by the PTI MNAs created “storms” in their constituencies with party workers staging protest demonstrations outside their residences, forcing some of them to revisit their controversial decisions.

In the reply to the show-cause notice, Deher also mentioned the issue which he called an “injustice” with the people of his constituency. Another PTI dissident Noor Alam also responded to the show cause notice, rejecting the allegations of getting money from the opposition to change his loyalty.

He also said that he had given no controversial interview against the party, adding he has neither left the party nor distanced himself from it.

According to him, the Article 63A does not apply to him, and this is the reason there is no need to appear before the committee to give any explanation regarding his conduct as mentioned in the show-cause notice issued to him by PTI secretary general Asad Umar.

On March 19, the PTI had issued show-cause notices to the party’s 13 MNAs for revolting and violating party policy and sought explanation from them within seven days.

The MNAs who were issued show notices include: 1) Noor Alam Khan (NA-27 Peshawar-I), 2) Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla (NA-98 Bhakkar-II), 3) Nawab Sher Waseer (NA-102 Faisalabad-II), 4) Raja Riaz (NA-110 Faisalabad-X), 5) Ahmed Hussain Deharr (NA-154 Multan-I), 6) Qasim Noon (NA-159 Multan-VI), 7) Abdul Ghafar Wattoo (NA-166 Bahawalnagar-I), 8) Syed Basit Ahmad Sultan (NA-185 Muzaffargarh-V), 9) Aamir Talal Gopang (NA-186 Muzaffargarh-VI), 10) Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari (NA-195 Rajanpur-III), 11) Wajiha Qamar (elected on a reserved seat for women), 12) Nuzhat Pathan (elected on a reserved seat for women), and 13) Ramesh Kumar (elected on a reserved seat for non-Muslims).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022