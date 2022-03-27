ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
IHC moved against JUI-F’s planned protest on Srinagar Highway

NNI 27 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The district administration of Islamabad on Saturday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking initiation of contempt of court proceedings against the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) local office-bearers for going ahead with their plan to hold a protest demonstration on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad despite court order.

In the petition, the federal capital’s administration took a stance that only in the ongoing month, IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Athar Minallah had barred political parties from holding any public gathering or indulging in any political activity which could create inconvenience to the people.

The petition read that the court had directed the district administration to only give conditional permission to the JUI-F to hold a protest demonstration. “And it was only on the court’s directives that the administration issued an NOC to the political party,” read the petition.

And now when the party planned to hold a protest demonstration on the Srinagar Highway, it was going against the court orders. “Therefore, contempt of court notices be issued to the JUI-F local office-bearers,” the district administration prayed to the IHC.

