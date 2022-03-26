Minister briefs PM on expected wheat output

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Friday met with the Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him about the expected wheat production in the country.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin went on Twitter to announce that sugar production is expected to increase by two million tons this year.

In a tweet, the finance minister said that the sugar production is likely to increase by two million tonnes from last year to 7.5 million tonnes.

As a result, Pakistan is back to sugar surplus country from deficit.

He further stated that ex-mill sugar prices are now around Rs 81 per kg substantially lower from last year. The county has been importing sugar to meet the demand supply gap.

Federal minister of National Food Security and Research and the prime minister also discussed the political situation during the meeting.

