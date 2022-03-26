KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 135,941 tonnes of cargo comprising 74,662 tonnes of import cargo and 61,279 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 74,662 comprised of 47,255 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,207 tonnes of Soya Bean Seed and 23,200 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 61,279 tonnes comprised of 22,994 tonnes of containerized cargo, 410 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,815 tonnes of Cement, 13,162 tonnes of Mill Scale, 598 tonnes of Rice and 17,300 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 6355 containers comprising of 3112 containers import and 3243 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 970 of 20’s and 1064 of 40’s loaded while 04 of 20’s and 05 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 303 of 20’s and 577 of 40’s loaded containers while 438 of 20’s and 674 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

About 03 ships namely, Mol Gernerosity, MT Karachi and OOCL Guangzhou have berth at Karachi Port.

Nearly, 03 ships namely, Hyundai Tacoma, Msc Lana and Oriental Freesia have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Some 07 cargoes namely, Celsius Naples, Jahan Brothers 11, DC Pearl, Xin Wu Han, Northern Dedication, Oel Kedarnth and Jwala were expected to reach at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

Berths were engaged by eleven ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Maersk Senang, Chemroad Rose, EM Astoria and Veslets left the Port on Friday morning, while two more ships, gas carrier ‘Tebek’ and edible oil carrier ‘Nave Cosmos’ are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 161,867 tonnes, comprising 117,480 tonnes imports cargo and 44,387 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,627 Containers (1,439 TEUs Imports and 2,188 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, New Courage, Chemroad Polaris and Silver Ellie carrying General cargo, Phosphoric Acid and Palm oil are expected to take berths at MW-1, EVTL and LCT on Friday, 25th March, while three more Container ships, MSC Beach Express, MSC Malin and Diyala are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, 26th March-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022