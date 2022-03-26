KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (March 25, 2022).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M. T Disc. Pakistan Nation 24-03-2022 Karachi Crude Oil Shipping Corp. OP-2 Jo Ask Disc. Soya Alpine Marine 23-03-2022 Bean Oil Services OP-3 Hai Load Alpine Marine 24-03-2022 Tun Zuo Naphtha Services B-6/B-7 Ever Disc. Load Green Pak 23-03-2022 Ursula Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd B-8/B-9 Mol Disc. Load Ocean Network 24-03-2022 Generosity Container Express B-8 Merry Disc. Load Feeder 22-03-2022 Star Container Logistic B-10/B-11 Syros-1 Disc/Soya East Wind 14-03-2022 Bean Seeds Shipping Co. B-17/B-16 New Fairy Load Mill Crystal Sea 23-03-2022 Scale Services Nmb-1 Rabani Load Al Faizan 14-03-2022 Rice International Nmb-1 Al Naeemi 2 Load Rice Al Faizan 19-03-2022 International Nmb-2 Malki 2 Load Rice Al Faizan 10-03-2022 International ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- B-20 Arman 10 Load Rice Trade Link 23-03-2022 International B-25 Kota Load Bulk Crystal Sea 23-03-2022 Padang Cement Services B-28/B-29 Northern Disc. Load Hapag Lloyd 24-03-2022 Dexterity Container Pakistan ============================================================================= EXPECTED SAILING ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Northern 25-03-2022 Disc. Load Hapag Lloyd Dexterity Container Pakistan Kota Padang 25-03-2022 Load Bulk Crystal Sea Cement Services New Fairy 25-03-2022 Load Mill Scale Crystal Sea Services Mol 26-03-2022 Disc. Load Ocean Network Generosity Container Express ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVALS ============================================================================= Celsius 25-03-2022 D/L Container United Marine Naples Agencies Jahan Brothers Ii 25-03-2022 L/56500 Clinkers Ocean Services Pvt. Idc Pearl 25-03-2022 L/47000 Talc Powder Project Shipping Xin Wu Han 26-03-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Lines Pakistan Northern 26-03-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Dedication Pakistan Oel Kedarnth 26-03-2022 D/L Container East Wind Shipping Company Jwala 26-03-2022 L/2550 Rice Trade Link International ============================================================================= SHIP SAILED ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Hyundai Tacoma 25-03-2022 Container Ship - Msc Lana 25-03-2022 Container Ship - Oriental Freesia 25-03-2022 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 NIL MW-2 Arion Rice Ocean Service Mar. 22, 2022 MW-4 Xin Hai Tong 10 Coal Wilhelmsen Mar. 17, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT Valkyre Coal Sino Trans Mar. 24, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Nave Cosmos Palm oil Alpine Mar. 23, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO UACC Ibn Al-Haitham Gas oil Atlantic Mar. 24, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Yang Ze 6 Soya Bean East Wind Mar. 19, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Tembek LNG G.S.A Mar. 23, 2022 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Veslets Rice East Wind Mar. 25, 2022 Maersk Senang Containers Maersk pak -do- EM Astoria Containers Maersk Pak -do- Chemroad Phosphoric Alpine -do- Rose Acid ============================================================================= EXPECTED DEPARTURES ============================================================================= Tembek LNG G.S.A Mar. 25, 2022 Nave Cosmos Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Chemroad Phosphoric Polaris Acid Alpine Mar. 25, 2022 New Courage Gen. Cargo Sea Hawk -do- Silver Ellie Palm oil Alpine -do- VTC Dragon Steel coil Asia Marine Waiting for berth EM Astoria Containers Maersk Pak - Stratton Coal Water Link - Birte Selmer Peas WMA - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MSC Beach Express Containers Maersk pak Mar. 26, 2022 MSC Malin Containers MSC Pak -do- Diyala Containers MSC Pak -do- Lotusa Containers Mar. 27, 2022 =============================================================================

