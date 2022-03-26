Markets
Shipping Intelligence
26 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (March 25, 2022).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M. T Disc. Pakistan Nation 24-03-2022
Karachi Crude Oil Shipping Corp.
OP-2 Jo Ask Disc. Soya Alpine Marine 23-03-2022
Bean Oil Services
OP-3 Hai Load Alpine Marine 24-03-2022
Tun Zuo Naphtha Services
B-6/B-7 Ever Disc. Load Green Pak 23-03-2022
Ursula Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd
B-8/B-9 Mol Disc. Load Ocean Network 24-03-2022
Generosity Container Express
B-8 Merry Disc. Load Feeder 22-03-2022
Star Container Logistic
B-10/B-11 Syros-1 Disc/Soya East Wind 14-03-2022
Bean Seeds Shipping Co.
B-17/B-16 New Fairy Load Mill Crystal Sea 23-03-2022
Scale Services
Nmb-1 Rabani Load Al Faizan 14-03-2022
Rice International
Nmb-1 Al Naeemi 2 Load Rice Al Faizan 19-03-2022
International
Nmb-2 Malki 2 Load Rice Al Faizan 10-03-2022
International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-20 Arman 10 Load Rice Trade Link 23-03-2022
International
B-25 Kota Load Bulk Crystal Sea 23-03-2022
Padang Cement Services
B-28/B-29 Northern Disc. Load Hapag Lloyd 24-03-2022
Dexterity Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Northern 25-03-2022 Disc. Load Hapag Lloyd
Dexterity Container Pakistan
Kota Padang 25-03-2022 Load Bulk Crystal Sea
Cement Services
New Fairy 25-03-2022 Load Mill Scale Crystal Sea
Services
Mol 26-03-2022 Disc. Load Ocean Network
Generosity Container Express
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Celsius 25-03-2022 D/L Container United Marine
Naples Agencies
Jahan
Brothers Ii 25-03-2022 L/56500 Clinkers Ocean Services Pvt.
Idc Pearl 25-03-2022 L/47000 Talc Powder Project Shipping
Xin Wu Han 26-03-2022 D/L Container Cosco
Shipping Lines
Pakistan
Northern 26-03-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Dedication Pakistan
Oel Kedarnth 26-03-2022 D/L Container East Wind
Shipping Company
Jwala 26-03-2022 L/2550 Rice Trade Link
International
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Hyundai
Tacoma 25-03-2022 Container Ship -
Msc Lana 25-03-2022 Container Ship -
Oriental
Freesia 25-03-2022 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 NIL
MW-2 Arion Rice Ocean Service Mar. 22, 2022
MW-4 Xin Hai
Tong 10 Coal Wilhelmsen Mar. 17, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT Valkyre Coal Sino Trans Mar. 24, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Nave
Cosmos Palm oil Alpine Mar. 23, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO UACC Ibn
Al-Haitham Gas oil Atlantic Mar. 24, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Yang Ze 6 Soya Bean East Wind Mar. 19, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Tembek LNG G.S.A Mar. 23, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Veslets Rice East Wind Mar. 25, 2022
Maersk
Senang Containers Maersk pak -do-
EM Astoria Containers Maersk Pak -do-
Chemroad Phosphoric Alpine -do-
Rose Acid
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Tembek LNG G.S.A Mar. 25, 2022
Nave Cosmos Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Chemroad Phosphoric
Polaris Acid Alpine Mar. 25, 2022
New Courage Gen. Cargo Sea Hawk -do-
Silver Ellie Palm oil Alpine -do-
VTC Dragon Steel coil Asia Marine Waiting for berth
EM Astoria Containers Maersk Pak -
Stratton Coal Water Link -
Birte Selmer Peas WMA -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC Beach
Express Containers Maersk pak Mar. 26, 2022
MSC Malin Containers MSC Pak -do-
Diyala Containers MSC Pak -do-
Lotusa Containers Mar. 27, 2022
=============================================================================
