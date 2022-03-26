ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,336
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Sindh
574,467
Punjab
504,697
Balochistan
35,467
Islamabad
135,006
KPK
218,838
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report 26 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Friday (March 25, 2022).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M. T           Disc.          Pakistan Nation    24-03-2022
                  Karachi        Crude Oil      Shipping Corp.
OP-2              Jo Ask         Disc. Soya     Alpine Marine      23-03-2022
                                 Bean Oil       Services
OP-3              Hai            Load           Alpine Marine      24-03-2022
                  Tun Zuo        Naphtha        Services
B-6/B-7           Ever           Disc. Load     Green Pak          23-03-2022
                  Ursula         Container      Shipping Pvt. Ltd
B-8/B-9           Mol            Disc. Load     Ocean Network      24-03-2022
                  Generosity     Container      Express
B-8               Merry          Disc. Load     Feeder             22-03-2022
                  Star           Container      Logistic
B-10/B-11         Syros-1        Disc/Soya      East Wind          14-03-2022
                                 Bean Seeds     Shipping Co.
B-17/B-16         New Fairy      Load Mill      Crystal Sea        23-03-2022
                                 Scale          Services
Nmb-1             Rabani         Load           Al Faizan          14-03-2022
                                 Rice           International
Nmb-1             Al Naeemi 2    Load Rice      Al Faizan          19-03-2022
                                                International
Nmb-2             Malki 2        Load Rice      Al Faizan          10-03-2022
                                                International
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALONGSIDE WEST WHARF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-20              Arman 10       Load Rice      Trade Link         23-03-2022
                                                International
B-25              Kota           Load Bulk      Crystal Sea        23-03-2022
                  Padang         Cement         Services
B-28/B-29         Northern       Disc. Load     Hapag Lloyd        24-03-2022
                  Dexterity      Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
EXPECTED SAILING
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Northern          25-03-2022     Disc. Load                       Hapag Lloyd
Dexterity                        Container                           Pakistan
Kota Padang       25-03-2022     Load Bulk                        Crystal Sea
                                 Cement                              Services
New Fairy         25-03-2022     Load Mill Scale                  Crystal Sea
                                                                     Services
Mol               26-03-2022     Disc. Load                     Ocean Network
Generosity                       Container                            Express
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVALS
=============================================================================
Celsius           25-03-2022     D/L Container                  United Marine
Naples                                                               Agencies
Jahan
Brothers Ii       25-03-2022     L/56500 Clinkers         Ocean Services Pvt.
Idc Pearl         25-03-2022     L/47000 Talc Powder         Project Shipping
Xin Wu Han        26-03-2022     D/L Container                          Cosco
                                                               Shipping Lines
                                                                     Pakistan
Northern          26-03-2022     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
Dedication                                                           Pakistan
Oel Kedarnth      26-03-2022     D/L Container                      East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Jwala             26-03-2022     L/2550 Rice                       Trade Link
                                                                International
=============================================================================
SHIP SAILED
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Hyundai
Tacoma            25-03-2022     Container Ship                             -
Msc Lana          25-03-2022     Container Ship                             -
Oriental
Freesia           25-03-2022     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1                                                                      NIL
MW-2              Arion          Rice           Ocean Service   Mar. 22, 2022
MW-4              Xin Hai
                  Tong 10        Coal           Wilhelmsen      Mar. 17, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORT QASIM ELECTRIC POWER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             Valkyre        Coal           Sino Trans      Mar. 24, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Nave
                  Cosmos         Palm oil       Alpine          Mar. 23, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             UACC Ibn
                  Al-Haitham     Gas oil        Atlantic        Mar. 24, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Yang Ze 6      Soya Bean      East Wind       Mar. 19, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Tembek         LNG            G.S.A           Mar. 23, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Veslets           Rice           East Wind                      Mar. 25, 2022
Maersk
Senang            Containers     Maersk pak                              -do-
EM Astoria        Containers     Maersk Pak                              -do-
Chemroad          Phosphoric     Alpine                                  -do-
Rose              Acid
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
Tembek            LNG            G.S.A                          Mar. 25, 2022
Nave Cosmos       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Chemroad          Phosphoric
Polaris           Acid           Alpine                         Mar. 25, 2022
New Courage       Gen. Cargo     Sea Hawk                                -do-
Silver Ellie      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
VTC Dragon        Steel coil     Asia Marine                Waiting for berth
EM Astoria        Containers     Maersk Pak                                 -
Stratton          Coal           Water Link                                 -
Birte Selmer      Peas           WMA                                        -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC Beach
Express           Containers     Maersk pak                     Mar. 26, 2022
MSC Malin         Containers     MSC Pak                                 -do-
Diyala            Containers     MSC Pak                                 -do-
Lotusa            Containers                                    Mar. 27, 2022
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Comments

Comments are closed.

Shipping Intelligence

Import of edible oil: 10pc tax relief approved by govt

Rs100bn financial support: ECC refuses to entertain PD’s proposal

US, EU strike LNG deal as Europe seeks to cut Russian gas

China respects India’s role in region: Wang

High-speed diesel on a fortnightly basis: ECC decides to revise premium mechanism for import

Tarin asks ministries to spend ad funds on specific projects

In a surprise move, PTI govt presents bill on ‘South Punjab’ in NA

Disqualification of dissidents: SC questions ‘inability’ of Parliament to take action

Embattled PM steps up criticism of opposition at Mansehra rally

No-trust vote: Dissident lawmaker Deher vows support to PM

Read more stories