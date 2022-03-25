ANL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
ASC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
AVN 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.52%)
BOP 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.53%)
FFL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FNEL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
GGGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
GGL 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
PACE 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (8.11%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
SNGP 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TPL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
TPLP 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
TREET 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.43%)
UNITY 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.06%)
WAVES 13.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,348 Increased By 4.3 (0.1%)
BR30 15,407 Decreased By -3 (-0.02%)
KSE100 43,528 Increased By 5 (0.01%)
KSE30 16,623 Increased By 0.9 (0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
0
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
DUHS to develop vaccine for lumpy skin disease

Recorder Report 25 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) in collaboration with Sindh Livestock Department has announced development of Bovine Lumpy (Lumpy Skin) Vaccine very soon.

This was announced by the Pro Vice Chancellor of Dow University, Prof. Nusrat Shah while addressing a seminar titled “Current Status and Way Forward to Therapy and Prevention” organized by the Association of Molecular and Microbial Sciences at Abdul Qadeer Khan Auditorium, DIMC, Ojha Campus.

Earlier, Director General Livestock Sindh Dr. Nazir Hussain Kalhoro, Principal Dow College of Biotechnology Prof Mushtaq Hussain also addressed the seminar. Professor Nusrat Shah said that according to the research done so far, there is no evidence of transmission of Lumpy Skin Disease in humans nor does it have any effect in milk or meat. He said that people in the country have seen decrease in protein consumption that is why it is important not to give up the use of meat. He urged the youth to come to veterinary sciences as there is a shortage of veterinary doctors in our country.

Earlier, the key note speaker, DG Live Stock Sindh, Dr. Nazir Hussain Kalhoro said that five districts of Sindh province are safe from this disease and this disease has spread in the rest of the province.

According to the March 23 data, 28,857 cows have been infected in Sindh province while about 250 cattle heads have died. “On our social media, Lumpy Skin Disease is being described as an infectious disease or a contagious/ deadly disease to humans,” he said, adding the disease is not found in buffaloes, goats or sheep, but only in cows.

He said that this disease has been present for last 100 years and till date no evidence of transmission of this disease has been found in any human being. He said that there are 30,000 doses of vaccine against this disease in the province which are being administered to the animals in the affected areas.

