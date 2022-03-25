ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
AVN 85.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.97%)
BOP 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.14%)
FFL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
FNEL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
GGGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
GGL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.15%)
PACE 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.28%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (7.93%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 30.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
TELE 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
TPLP 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.39%)
TREET 30.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.81%)
TRG 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.82%)
UNITY 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
BR100 4,344 Decreased By -0.7 (-0.01%)
BR30 15,387 Decreased By -23.2 (-0.15%)
KSE100 43,515 Decreased By -7.3 (-0.02%)
KSE30 16,617 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
0
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
World

Poland refuses to pay for Russian gas in rubles

AFP 25 Mar, 2022

WARSAW: Poland’s state energy company on Thursday said it would not pay for Russian gas in rubles, becoming the latest to reject Kremlin demands amid unprecedented sanctions on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

“We don’t see how we could,” PAP news agency quoted Pawel Majewski, head of state oil and gas company PGNiG, as saying.

“The contract... sets the means of payment. It does not allow one party to modify this according to its will.”

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Russia would only accept payments in rubles for gas deliveries to “unfriendly countries” after Moscow was hit by an avalanche of sanctions over its war.

The economy minister of Germany, a country that imported 55 percent of its natural gas from Russia before the war, said the move was a breach of contract and that Berlin would discuss with European partners how to react.

The boss of Austria’s OMV energy company said that the contract signed did not allow for payments in rubles.

Poland’s current contract for Russian gas expires at the end of the year.

Warsaw is hoping to thereafter wean itself off Russian gas, replacing it with liquified gas shipments at ports and gas from Norway via a Baltic Sea pipeline.

samir sardana Mar 25, 2022 06:18am
Poland demand is small compared to Germany EU is banking on Norway - which is running at full load If Putin cuts off Gas to Germany - Norway will NOT be able to offset it.dindooohindoo Suppose a Russian General gives an idea to PUTIN to target Norway - then WHAT WILL NATO DO ? That will take out the Nordic Gas.Or Putin sabotage the Nordic pipelines - which are under the SEA !
