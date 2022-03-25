ANL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
Pakistan

PIA to commence direct flights to Sydney by April 22

Recorder Report 25 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) is going to commence its direct non-stop flight operations to Sydney, Australia by April 22, 2022.

According to the details, the flights will initially be operated from Lahore to Sydney on Fridays and Sydney to Lahore on Sundays. The direct non-stop flights to Sydney will not only add more convenience of time but also offer baggage allowance of 45Kg and 55Kg for economy and executive economy passengers which is the highest free baggage allowance being offered to the passengers, PIA spokesman said. He said that CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik while reviewing the finalization of flight operations directed the marketing and frontline teams to provide best services to the passengers.

A PIA spokesman said that the national flag carrier, which planned to expand its network after the relaxation of COVID restrictions, had recently initiated flights to Baku from Karachi and Lahore and was striving to add more destinations to its network.

