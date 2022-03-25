ANL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
ASC 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.03%)
AVN 86.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.43%)
BOP 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.8%)
FFL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
FNEL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.88%)
GGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.55%)
GTECH 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
HUMNL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.03%)
KOSM 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
MLCF 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.75%)
PACE 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
PTC 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.87%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 30.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.91%)
TELE 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.58%)
TPL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
TPLP 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.06%)
TREET 30.77 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.81%)
TRG 76.85 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (5.77%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.73%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,344 Increased By 57 (1.33%)
BR30 15,410 Increased By 391.1 (2.6%)
KSE100 43,523 Increased By 345.5 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,622 Increased By 152.1 (0.92%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
0
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks weigh on Indian shares; Zee Entertainment soars

Reuters 25 Mar, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended marginally lower on Thursday, pulled down by heavyweight bank stocks, while entertainment giant Zee jumped after its top investor dropped plans to shake up management.

Investors also assessed crude oil futures, which were trading at around $120 a barrel amid concerns over supply disruptions as the Russian assault on Ukraine entered its second month.

The surge in crude prices has made India, the world’s third-largest importer and consumer of oil, vulnerable to high inflation, while pushing up its trade deficit and hurting the rupee.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.13% to end at 17,222.75, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.15% to close at 57,595.68.

India has frozen plans to allow local firms to list overseas in a blow to foreign funds and stock exchanges, Reuters also reported on Wednesday.

Companies such as education platform BYJU’S and Walmart’s Flipkart, which have strong backing from well-known private equity investors, have reportedly considered listing overseas.

In Mumbai trading, Zee soared 20% after top investor Invesco dropped plans to shake up management at the entertainment company and said it would support the firm’s planned merger with Sony’s India unit.

The Nifty Bank Index lost 1.72% and was the biggest drag to the main index. Private-sector lenders Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank ended among the top percentage losers on the Nifty 50.

Indian shares Crude Oil HDFC Bank Nifty bank index

Comments

1000 characters

Banks weigh on Indian shares; Zee Entertainment soars

7th review under IMF’s EFF ‘Negotiations are continuing’

Proposals made to attract Chinese investment

Pakistan Housing Finance Project: WB lists risks to $85m additional financing

Forex reserves plunge by $844m on external debt payments

PM’s relief package, political uncertainty: Talks with IMF may continue to linger: Pasha

Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill enjoys PM’s support

PSBA proposes massive changes in CGT regime

Setting up of MEU for Kamyab Pakistan Programme: Finance Division invites RfPs for hiring of firm

Profiteering during Ramazan: ‘Special Branch’ to carry out sting operations

Taliban vow to address ‘all concerns’ of China as Wang visits

Read more stories