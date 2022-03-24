ANL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on first visit to Afghanistan

AFP Updated 24 Mar, 2022

KABUL: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Kabul on Thursday, a week before Beijing hosts a meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbours to see how they can help the country following its takeover by the hardline group.

“Chinese Foreign Minister arrives in Kabul for talks with Islamic Emirate leaders,” tweeted Ahmad Yasir, a top Taliban government official.

Economic development: CPEC’s 2nd phase to reinforce Pakistan’s efforts, Wang told

Yi arrived in Kabul from Islamabad where he attended a two-day meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Even before the August 15 takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, Beijing sought to maintain ties with the group as US-led forces withdrew.

