Economic development: CPEC’s 2nd phase to reinforce Pakistan’s efforts, Wang told

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the ongoing second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would reinforce Pakistan’s efforts for economic development with enhanced cooperation in areas such as industrial development, agriculture, and information technology.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of 48th Session of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Conference, also welcomed Chinese investors to benefit from attractive opportunities in Pakistan.

The prime minister warmly welcomed State Councillor Wang Yi to Pakistan and conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the loss of precious lives in a crash of China Eastern flight yesterday.

China appears to be concerned at evolving situation

The state councillor conveyed the most cordial greetings of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, and reaffirmed the centrality of Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

The prime minister and the state councillor discussed the current trajectory of bilateral ties and the evolving regional and international scenario. The prime minister fondly recalled his recent visit to China for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics and his meetings with the Chinese leadership.

The two sides discussed the situation in Ukraine and reiterated the imperative need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and continued efforts for a solution through sustained dialogue and diplomacy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan briefed the dignitary on India’s egregious human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and its irresponsible behaviour that was an impediment to regional peace and security.

