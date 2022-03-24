ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Day celebrated across KP with traditional zeal, fervour

Recorder Report 24 Mar, 2022

PESHAWAR: Likewise other parts of the country Pakistan Day was observed on Wednesday across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including newly merged tribal districts with national zeal and zest.

The day dawned with 21-gun salute in Peshawar and special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan, liberation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan while paying rich tributes to heroes of Pakistan Movement said that the Pakistan Resolution passed on March 23, 1940 has set a right and clear direction to the Muslims of the Subcontinent to achieve a separate homeland for them. He said the government would continue work to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state as envisioned by Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and great poet philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Prior to it, special prayers were offered in the Morning Prayer for the prosperity and solidarity of the country. People of KP renewed their pledge to work with dedication and professional commitment in their selected fields besides paying rich tributes to national heroes of the Pakistan Movement for their matchless sacrifices for Pakistan.

The national flag was hoisted atop of all important and historic buildings including KP Assembly, Peshawar High Court, Chief Secretary and IGP Offices, Islamia College Peshawar and University of Peshawar etc. Government offices and buildings were decorated with colorful lights and buntings to celebrate the day with national enthusiasm.

Education institutions arranged special programs including debate, painting, poetry, articles and feature writing competitions among students aimed at creating awareness among the younger generation about the importance of Pakistan Day and sacrifices rendered by forefathers for creation of Pakistan.

The children took keen interest in models of Islamia College Peshawar, Minar-e- Pakistan, Ziyarat Residency and Quaid-e-Azam tomb and purchased the same for the relatives and friends. Great enthusiasm was witnessed among children and youth who bought national flags, badges, models and stickers in stalls established at different corners of the city to celebrate the day in the most befitting manner.

The people decorated their vehicles, motorcycles, cars and motorbikes besides houses, bazaars and markets to express their love for the country. Pakistan Day’s events were also held in all 35 districts including Chitral, DI Khan, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Swabi, Nowshera, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Mardan, Charsadda including seven tribal districts in South Waziristan, Bajaur, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurrum and Mohmand where tribal people paid glowing tributes to the leaders of Pakistan Movement including Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and National Poet Philosopher, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal for their matchless services for Pakistan.

In this connection a rally was taken from the Tehsil building and marched towards Babe-Khyber, Jamrud and was converted into a public gathering. The rally was attended by the Assistant Commissioner, Jamrud Shakeel Ahmad Khan, Station House Officer Akbar Afridi, officials of Rescue 1122, Tehsil Municipal Officer, head of Pakistan Ideology Movement Shoab Nawaz Afridi, tribal elders, newly elected village councilors and members of civil society participated in it. The participants carried banners inscribed with slogans in favor of the country and chanted slogans like “Lone Live Pakistan”.

In the same way ,a function was arranged in district Rescue 1122 center, Khyber that was joined by district emergency officer Syed Shoab Mansoor, emergency officer Malik Ashfaq beside other officials. National flag was hovered and a smart contingent of the Rescue officials presented a salute and parade.

Special exhibition of the Rescue 1122 equipment was also set up in the district headquarter that was examined by the officials. Best rescuers were awarded appreciated letters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KP Pakistan Day traditional zeal national zeal and zest

