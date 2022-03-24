Pakistan Day marked by a rally in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Like other parts of the country, the Pakistan Day was celebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm in Hyderabad where rally from Shahbaz Building to Post Master General Office Hyderabad led by Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon was organized by the District Administration of Hyderabad.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, DIG Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah, Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Sawai Khan Chhalgari, Additional Director Social Welfare Mehboob-uz-zaman and employees of various government departments, scouts, school students, representatives of NGOs and others took part in the rally.

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon addressing the participants of the rally said that 23rd March was very important day in the history of subcontinent as the Muslims of the subcontinent presented a resolution to get a separate independent homeland on 23rd March.

He said “we are thankful to our heroes and other freedom fighters of Pakistan Movement who gave un-match sacrifices for an independent country and we are fortunate enough that we are breathing in an independent country”. He said now it was our duty to work for the development and prosperity of Pakistan. “Today we also salute the soldiers of Pakistan Armed Forces for protecting our borders and fighting against terrorism”, he said.

Addressing the rally DIG Hyderabad Pir Mohammad Shah said that today we vowed that we will remain loyal to our country and would not hesitate to sacrifice our lives for its security and safety. He said that we were grateful to the heroes of Pakistan Movement who gave us a free homeland by their struggle and sacrifices.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said that Pakistan Day reminded us that how the foundations of our country were laid. He said that we had to work together for the stability and development of Pakistan and added that we had to fight together against the elements that were trying to create differences on the bases of ethnicity and destroying our unity.

He said that we should make every effort to make our country a welfare state. The participants of the rally chanted slogans of “Pakistan Zindaabad and Pak Army Zindaabad”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022